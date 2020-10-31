Tolentino, Aranas run for POC president as list of candidates released

CAVITE Rep. Abraham Tolentino and Jesus Clint Aranas are the candidates for president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) which will hold its elections on November 27.

The list of candidates was formalized on Saturday by election committee chairman Teodoro Kalaw IV at the end of the submission of certificate of candidacy.

Tolentino, the president of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling), is seeking a fresh mandate after taking over the POC last year due to the resignation of Ricky Vargas.

Aranas, meanwhile, is the chief of the World Archery Philippines.

Incumbent chairman Steve Hontiveros, the president of the Philippine Handball Federation, will seek another term for the same position, with Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco also running the post.

Athletics chief Philip Ella Juico and basketball president Al Panlilio will vie for the first vice president position, while Richard Gomez of fencing and Ada Milby of rugby will seek for the second vice president post.

Julian Camacho of wushu and Cynthia Carrion of gymnastics will run for treasurer, while Chito Loyzaga of baseball and Monico Puentevella of weightlifting will be eyeing the auditor position.

Robert Bachmann of squash, Jose Raul Canlas of surfing, Dave Carter of judo, Charlie Ho of netball, Pearl Managuelod of muay, Robert Mananquil of billiards, Surigao Del Sur Rep. Prospero Pichay of chess, and Jeff Tamayo of soft tennis will contend for the four seats in the board.

