Bambol Tolentino urges athletes to keep being inspirations amid pandemic

DESPITE these trying times, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino urged the athletes to stay the course and continue fighting for the country.

Tolentino was the recipient of the President's Award on Saturday's SMC-PSA Awards Night and pointed out that distinctions like these give hope to all in the sports industry as we wade through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sa gitna ng pandemya, inspirasyon ito sa ating mga atleta at stakeholders para patuloy na magkaroon ng inspirasyon magensayo at sila'y mabigyang pansin bilang ambassador ng bansa sa larangan ng sports," he said in the annual event from the country's oldest media organization headed by its president Tito S. Talao of Manila Bulletin, presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and backed by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and Cignal TV.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tolentino, who was re-elected as the president of POC and the International Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling) last year, was the lead steward of Philippine sports in 2020 as he lobbied measures that benefitted the national team athletes and coaches in the House of Representatives.

The 57-year-old representative of Cavite's eighth district pushed for a P180-million item in the Republic Act. No. 11494, more known as Bayanihan to Recover as One Act 2, which was geared to hand monthly allowances to national team members in full starting November of last year.

The measures also allowed national team members to receive by retroactive the 50-percent cut from their allowances from July, when the government decided to channel funds to its anti-COVID-19 pandemic campaign, as well as providing a one-time P5,000 pandemic assistance to Philippine athletes and coaches.

"Alay ko ito sa ating mga atleta at coaches," said Tolentino. "Ito na ang panahon ng pagpapalakas ng sports industry sa ating bansa. Nawa'y tayo'y palaging biyayaan ng malakas na katawan at maayos na kaisipan para sabay-sabay nating malampasan ang pandemya na kasalukuyan nating kalaban."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former Tagaytay City mayor joins the ranks of Olympic-bound gymnast Carlos Yulo, the unbeaten National University Lady Bulldogs, Gilas Pilipinas 3.0, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, Ateneo men’s basketball team, pool champions Rubilen Amit, Dennis Orcollo, and Lee Van Corteza as the previous recepients of the President's Award from the Philippine sportswriting fraternity.

Yuka Saso emerged as the Athlete of the Year, leading the 32 awardees in the organization's first ever online awards night.