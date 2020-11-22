POC election committee junks petition to disqualify Bambol Tolentino, four others

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) election committee has dismissed the disqualification case against five candidates led by Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, who is running for a fresh mandate as president.

The committee led by chairman Teodoro Kalaw IV denied the petition on Saturday ahead of the POC elections set on Friday due to ‘lack of merit.’

The protests against Tom Carrasco of triathlon, Cynthia Carrion of gymnastics, Jose Raul Canlas of surfing, and Dave Carter of judo were also junked. Carrasco is running for chairman while Carrion, Canlas, and Carter are vying for executive board positions.

The protests were filed by nine candidates in Steve Hontiveros of handball (chairman), Clint Aranas of archery (president), Philip Ella Juico of athletics (first vice president), Julian Camacho of wushu (treasurer), Monico Puentevella of weighlifting (auditor), Robert Bachmann of squash (executive board), Charlie Ho of netball (executive board), Robert Mananquil of billiards (executive board), and Jeff Tamayo of soft tennis (executive board).

The protests were submitted against Tolentino, Carrasco, Carrion, and Carter for conflict of interests after allegedly receiving compensation from the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Philsgoc) during the country’s hosting of the SEA Games last year.

The Phisgoc issue has been a contentious one with the Aranas camp seeking audited financial statements and the report of the country’s hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

The candidacy of Carraso and Canlas were also challenged for not meeting the required time served as NSA official, while the protest on Carter was on the alleged suspension of the corporate registration of the judo federation.