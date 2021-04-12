Philippine Sports Commission goes into 10-day lockdown as 63 test positive for COVID

MALACANANG approved the Philippine Sports Commission’s request for a 10-workday lockdown starting on Tuesday after 63 persons tested positive in its latest round of testing.

Both the administrative offices at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the Philsports Complex in Pasig City will be under confinement as it gets thorough disinfection and cleansing.

PSC Executive Director Guillermo Iroy, Jr. said that they have reiterated the observance of all safety protocols in place and shall have more stringent measures and sanctions for those discovered not following these rules.

“It is for their and everyone’s safety. We all have a family to protect,” Iroy said.

The PSC’s office operations shall shift to work-from-home arrangements on those lockdown dates to ensure that delivery of service remains unhampered.

“We hope to break the transmission during those days, to arrest the spread of COVID-19 among our employees,” said PSC Chief of Staff Marc Velasco.

“We are still waiting for some test results and we are hoping that we do not add any more positives,” said Velasco, adding that they were still at 41 when the request was submitted to the Office of the President last Friday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea approved the request pursuant to Memorandum Circular 85 issued March 19, requiring government agencies to seek approval from the Office of the President before any lockdown is effected.