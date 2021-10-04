Magnolia uses balanced offense to overcome Meralco

IAN Sangalang had 18 points and four other Magnolia Hotshots scored in double figures in an 88-79 victory over Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Paul Lee came up with 17 points and Calvin Abueva delivered 13 including crucial baskets in the endgame as the Hotshots took Game One of the best-of-seven semifinals.

Jio Jalalon added 12 points and Mark Barroca chipped in with 11.

Bong Quinto led Meralco with 18 points, Mac Belo and Anjo Caram added 11 apiece, while Reynel Hugnatan scored 10.

TNT Tropang Giga squeaks past San Miguel Beer

PHOTO: PBA Images

TOP-seeded TNT overcame a tough opening match in the opener of the best-of-seven semifinal series against San Miguel, 89-88.

RR Pogoy scored a conference-high 23 points as rookie Mikey Williams was limited to seven markers.

Jayson Castro added 16 points, JP Erram scored 15 and Troy Rosario had 14 points as the Tropang Giga overcame a late SMB charge led by CJ Perez.

It was the SMB new guy that got the Beermen to within one, and finished with 23 points.

June Mar Fajardo scored 13, Arwind Santos added 12 and Marcio Lassiter had 10 points.

Thirdy evens score with Kiefer

THIRDY Ravena scored 21 points as as San-En NeoPhoenix won, 101-96, in overtime against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars in the B.League on Sunday.

It was sweet revenge for Thirdy, who also had seven rebounds and five assists, after Kiefer won their opening match at the Ukaruchan Arena in Japan.

The NeoPhoenix erased an 18-point deficit and forced overtime.

Kiefer came off the bench, scoring 20 points and issuing seven assists.

