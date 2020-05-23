Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pat Connaughton and friends raise over $200K for COVID-19 relief in 11-hour radiothon

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE Bucks guard Pat Connaughton raised over $200,000 for COVID-19 relief during an 11-hour radiothon.

    Connaughton was on the air on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN Madison throughout the day on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

    He was joined on air at various times by Bucks teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo and Kyle Korver as well as coach Mike Budenholzer, general manager Jon Horst and co-owner Marc Lasry.

    His guests on the radio show included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Milwaukee Brewers players Christian Yelich and Josh Hader, Brewers manager Craig Counsell, and Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard.

    Connaughton's show raised $205,859 for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, and Connaughton's With Us Foundation.

    The $205,859 total included a match of all donations by Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

