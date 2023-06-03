Pasig City receives P2.5 million from PSC for finishing second in 2022 Batang Pinoy

PASIG City on Friday received its incentives of P2.5 million from the Philippine Sports Commission for placing second in last year’s Batang Pinoy National Championships.

Pasig City gets PSC incentive

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann handed over the cheque to Pasig LGU officials executive assistant Rechie Tugawin, sports development head Nana Alonso, sports development staff Mary Ann Toledo, and coach Carla Beatriz Grabador.

Also present in the handing over of the cheque from the PSC side are Annie Ruiz, Rachel Ribo-Dumuk, and Aizzabelle Rose Reynales-Terrado.

Pasig captured 22 gold medals in the 2022 Games held in Vigan last December 17 to 21. The LGU also had 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The Pasigueños collected six gold medals from archery and five from chess – half of the city’s output in the Batang Pinoy, the one of the grassroots programs of the PSC.

