    PH wheelchair racer Mangliwan finishes sixth in 1500m-T52 final

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    JERROLD Mangliwan finished sixth out of seven competitors in the final of the men’s 1500m-T52 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium.

    The 41-year-old Mangliwan clocked 3:58.24 in his final event of this year’s Paralympics, falling short of a podium finish even if the wheelchair racer shattered his previous personal best of 4:09.95.

    Golden double by Sato

    Tomoki Sato of Japan ruled the race with the clocking of 3:29.13, a fitting follow-up to his victory in the men’s 400m-T52 for a golden double.

    Raymond Martin of the United States came in second with a time of 3:29.72, followed by Hirokazu Ueyonabaru of Japan with a clocking of 3:44.17.

      The Filipino wheelchair racer finished the race this time after he got disqualified in the men’s 400m final for lane infringement.

