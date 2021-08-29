PH wheelchair racer Mangliwan finishes sixth in 1500m-T52 final

JERROLD Mangliwan finished sixth out of seven competitors in the final of the men’s 1500m-T52 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium.
The 41-year-old Mangliwan clocked 3:58.24 in his final event of this year’s Paralympics, falling short of a podium finish even if the wheelchair racer shattered his previous personal best of 4:09.95.
Golden double by Sato
Tomoki Sato of Japan ruled the race with the clocking of 3:29.13, a fitting follow-up to his victory in the men’s 400m-T52 for a golden double.
Raymond Martin of the United States came in second with a time of 3:29.72, followed by Hirokazu Ueyonabaru of Japan with a clocking of 3:44.17.
The Filipino wheelchair racer finished the race this time after he got disqualified in the men’s 400m final for lane infringement.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.