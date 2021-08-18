Virtual send-off set for Philippine Paralympic Team to Tokyo Games

THE country’s six representatives to the Tokyo Paralympics will be feted on Thursday in a virtual send-off ceremony arranged by the Philippine Sports Commission.

It will be streamed on the agency's Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Thursday, three days before the delegation leaves for Japan.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver his message of support to the para-athletes. PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez has earlier told the six athletes to “enjoy the experience and have fun” in their Paralympics campaign.

Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Congressman Mike Dy, chairman of the Congress Committee on Youth and Sports along with the Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo shall also be giving their well wishes in the same event.

Competing for the Philippines are wheelchair athlete Jerrold Mangliwan, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, powerlifter Achelle Guion and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

Mangliwan is set to be the flag bearer in the opening rites and Gawilan has been assigned the job for the closing ceremony. They will be joined by chef de mission Francis Carlos Diaz with their coaches throughout the event.

