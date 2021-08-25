PHILIPPINE Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V encouraged the country’s Paralympians to sustain the country’s fine run in the Tokyo Games.

Laurel hopes to see more medalists in Tokyo 2020 after the Philippines’ most successful Olympic stint in the Japanese capital nearly a month ago.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivered the country’s first Olympic gold medal, boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam bagged silver medals, while Eumir Marcial, another boxer, wound up with a bronze.

In the Tokyo Paralympics, the Philippines has wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, discus thrower Jeannette Aceveda, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

Team Philippines

PHOTO: AP

“On behalf of the men and women of the Philippine Embassy and the consulates general in Nagoya and Osaka, I wish our Philippine Paralympic athletes’ success,” Laurel said during his visit with deputy chief of mission of the Philippine embassy Robespierre Bolivar at the Tokyo Prince Hotel to the Philippine delegation led by Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo and Commissioner Arnold Agustin of the PSC.

“You the Paralympians are an inspiration to all of us. Your amazing triumphs in sports highlight the immense contribution that our kababayans with disabilities have made in lifting the pride of the Philippines on the world stage,” Laurel noted.

“I am sure the entire Filipino community in Japan will join us in cheering our athletes to victory! Mabuhay kayong lahat!” the ambassador added.

Barredo and Agustin presented Laurel with the official tracksuits of the Philippine contingent as tokens of appreciation during the ambassador’s visit.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are grateful and encouraged by your enthusiastic support of our para-athletes and pray that this will motivate them, even more, to excel in their respective events,” Barredo replied.

“This great show of support for our ‘lean and mean’ national Paralympic means much to us and will surely motivate our athletes to give their all during the World Para Games,” Agustin echoed.

