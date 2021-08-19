PPC hopeful private, public support will lead to Tokyo Paralympics medal

THE Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) is hopeful Team Philippines will produce an excellent showing in the Tokyo Paralympic Games with the support it has received from the private and public sector over the past years.

PPC president Mike Barredo said Citi and the Philippine Sports Commission have provided support to the Paralympic movement in the country that led to six para-athletes qualifying in the Tokyo Games set to be held from August 24 to September 5.

The Paralympic campaign comes a few weeks after the Philippines took home one gold, two silver, and one bronze medals in the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s a hard act to follow because of the euphoria they have brought to the country. I hope that our athletes are able to bring home medals as well and inspire our people,” said Barredo during a virtual send-off organized by Citi on Thursday.

“I believe that with the support of the private companies like Citi, we would get to where we want to be able to achieve,” said Barredo.

PH in Tokyo Paralympics

Comprising Team Philippines in the Paralympics are Jerrold Mangliwan and Janette Aceveda of para athletics, Gary Bejino and Ernie Gawilan of para swimming, Allain Ganapin of para taekwondo, and Achelle Guion of para powerlifting.

PHOTO: Jerrold Pete Mangliwan Facebook / Allain Ganapin Instagram

Barredo also expressed his gratitude to the PSC, the government sports agency, saying: “It changed a lot. Before we used to ask for help. Now it is provided without even asking for. I’m very happy for that. I’m happy that more and more private companies are coming in.”

Citi Philippines CEO Aftab Ahmed wished all the best to the Philippine para-athletes in their quest for medals in Tokyo.

“We are proud to be helping drive awareness and support to our athletes. These athletes strongly believe in the Paralympic core values which is courage, determination, inspiration, and equality. We are proud to be a global partner of the Philippine Paralympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee,” said Ahmed, whose company has been supporting the PPC since 2018.

Mangliwan, who will carry the Philippine flag in the opening ceremony of the Games, is also one of the 41 athletes comprising "Team Citi", para athletes who have partnered with the company as ambassadors to support a more diverse, inclusive society, and help change perceptions of persons with disabilities.

