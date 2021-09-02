ALLAIN Ganapin will no longer compete in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games after testing positive of COVID-19, the Philippine Paralympic Committee announced on Thursday.

PPC president Mike Barredo said Ganapin is still in Manila and will not make the trip to Tokyo after the test results. He is now in quarantine.

Ganapin was supposed to see action on Friday against Abulfaz Abuzarli of Azerbaijan.

Ganapin is the third para-athlete from the Philippines to pull out of the Tokyo Paralympics after testing positive of COVID-19. Powerlifter Achelle Guion and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda were the two other cases.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our Para Taekwondo Jin Allain Ganapin, the first Filipino para-athlete to secure a slot for Para Taekwondo in the Tokyo Paralympics, tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, he would not be able to leave for Japan due to quarantine restrictions.”

“Allain is upset in missing this opportunity, but prays that this challenge will strengthen in resolve in his later competitions,” said Barredo.

Guion tested positive before leaving for Japan. Aceveda was in Tokyo and in quarantine at the Paralympic Village when she tested positive.

“The present pandemic has created so many obstacles for our para athletes. The virus has been unforgiving and denied them the chance to bring glory and honor to the Philippines. However, this will not affect their strong resolve and will continue to push forward in the pursuit of their dreams,” said Barredo.

With Ganapin out, swimmer Gary Bejino and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan will cap the Philippines’ campaign in the Paralympics on Friday.

