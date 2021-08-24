POWERLIFTER Achele Guion will not be competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19, the Philippine Paralympic Committee said on Tuesday.

PPC president Mike Barredo said Guion’s coach Antonio Taguibao, chef de mission Francis Diaz, and para athletics coach Joel Deriada also tested positive.

The PPC revealed the identities of the delegates who tested positive on the same day the Paralympics is set to open in Japan.

“Jinky [Guion] is deeply frustrated that she will not be able to compete in her powerlifting event for her country after training for so long, and especially getting much inspiration from Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal,” Barredo said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Philippine Paralympic team.

The delegates that tested positive did not make the trip to Japan.

With Diaz not able to perform his duties in Tokyo, Barredo said he has taken over as the chef de mission of Team Philippines.

“Despite this most unfortunate development, all our para-athletes remain in high spirits and committed to give their best possible performances to bring honor and glory for our country,” said Barredo.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.