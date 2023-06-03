Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH bags first medal in 12th Asean Para Games from men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Philippine men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team Asean Para Games
    THE Philippines claimed its first medal in the 12th Asean Para Games, with the men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball team taking the silver on Saturday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Elephant Hall 2.

    The Nationals lost to Thailand, 15-7, in the final but still enough to capture the country’s first medal just hours before the opening ceremony of the biennial meet on Saturday night.

    The Philippines finished with a 3-1 win-loss record in the preliminaries to arrange a clash with Thailand, which went unbeaten.

    The team is composed of Alfie Cabanog, Cleford Trocino, John Rey Escalante, Kenneth Tapia, and Rene Macabenguil. Vernon Perea is the head coach.

