THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is recommending the postponement of the Asean Paragames slated to be held March 21 to 27 due to the novel corona virus (nCov).

PSC chairman William Ramirez made the announcement during a press conference at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Thursday following an emergency board meeting on Wednesday.

The 10th Asean Paragames had been rescheduled to March from its original date of January 18 to 25 due to funding constraints and logistical considerations.

With the PSC only serving as the organizing committee, Ramirez said the final decision will still be up to the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC), which is expected to consult with the Asean Paralympic Sports Federation (APSF) with regards to the matter.

PPC president Mike Barredo is set to meet with APSF officials in Bangkok to discuss the Asean Paragames hosting.

“This is a health issue that is really difficult to determine exactly if it gets worse or get better. As chairman mentioned, we have been advised by the PSC board to consider the possibility of postponing the Games because of the situation,” Barredo said.

“We are going to consult with the federation and our counterparts in Southeast Asia,” he added.

Ramirez said the PSC has also postponed the Philippine National Games (PNG) in May and the National Sports Summit set Feb. 27 to 28.