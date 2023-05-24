PH para athletes set to see action in 12th Asean Para Games in Cambodia

PARA athletes are set to take center stage again in the 12th Asean Para Games to be held from June 3 to 9 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Asean Para Games set

The Philippine delegation is comprised of 172 para athletes and 45 coaches who will compete in 14 sports. They will look to equal their tally of 28 golds, 30 silvers, and 46 bronzes last year where they placed fifth in Indonesia.

Leading the delegation is Sander Severino, who was the most bemedalled Filipino athlete in last year’s Para Games after capturing four golds and two silvers in chess.

Darry Bernardo and Menandro Redor of chess, and Ariel Alegarbes and Angel Otom of swimming will also compete after bagging three gold medals apiece last year.

The Philippine Sports Commission held a send-off for Team Philippines on Tuesday at the Philippine International Convention Center Tent.

“His Excellency President Bongbong Marcos Jr. was certain in his words to the Philippine Sports Commission of providing utmost support to Philippine sports which includes you our para athletes,” said PSC chairman Richard Bachmann in his speech read by commissioner Fritz Gaston.

“Your stories continue to teach us a lot. As the competition day draws near, I will be visiting each team of our 217 Philippine delegation to ensure the PSC meets your needs, resolve issues, and show and provide our sincere care to all of you,” said Bachmann.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“This biennial meet may involve different circumstances, but know you are not alone. Millions of Filipinos will be glued to their screens, and we will be with you in spirit.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“With the all-out support from the national government, I am positive that you will give your all for flag and country. Together, let us proclaim that in sports, there are no walls impossible to climb,” said Bachmann.