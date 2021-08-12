WHEELCHAIR racer Jerrold Mangliwan will carry the Philippine flag in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, while swimmer Ernie Gawilan has been designated flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

The Tokyo Paralympics start on Aug. 4 and will end on Sept. 5.

The Philippine team also has discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, swimmer Gary Bejino, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin and powerlifter Achelle Guion.

The country’s six representatives to the Tokyo Paralympic Games got an early boost ahead of competition as the Philippine Sports Commission said on Thursday that the para athletes will be receiving P100,000 additional allowance, hiking to P150,000 their total allowance.

PHOTO: AP

PSC chairman William Ramirez is encouraging the para athletes to “enjoy your game” while in Tokyo.

“Kung nag-e-enjoy ka, mas maganda ang pulso mo,” Ramirez told the PSC’s online People Sports Conversations which was attended by the para athletes and their coaches.

“The PSC also added travel allowances to our athletes in the Olympics because of the high cost of living in Japan,” explained Ramirez, who witnessed Filipino athletes compete in the Olympics with his Chief of Staff Marc Velasco.

