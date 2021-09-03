Mangliwan finishes last in PH team's final event in Tokyo Paralympics

JERROLD Mangliwan placed last among eight wheelchair racers in the men’s 100m – T52 to close the Philippines’ campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday.

Jerrold Mangliwan in men's 100m - T52

Mangliwan clocked 20.08 seconds in the athletics event at the Olympic Stadium, nearly four seconds adrift of gold winner Raymond Martin of the United States, who timed 16.99.

PHOTO: Jerrold Mangliwan/Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Yuki Oya of Japan settled for the silver with a clocking of 17.18, followed by Leonardo De Jesus Perez Juarez of Mexico with a personal best of 17.44 seconds.

The 41-year-old Mangliwan, who was the flag bearer in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, finished sixth in the 1500m – T52 race after he was disqualified in the 400m event due to lane infringement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mangliwan’s event was the last for the Philippines in this edition of the Paralympic Games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.