    Mangliwan finishes last in PH team's final event in Tokyo Paralympics

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Raymond Martin celebrates after ruling the 100m - T52 event.
    PHOTO: Olympic Information Services

    JERROLD Mangliwan placed last among eight wheelchair racers in the men’s 100m – T52 to close the Philippines’ campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday.

    Mangliwan clocked 20.08 seconds in the athletics event at the Olympic Stadium, nearly four seconds adrift of gold winner Raymond Martin of the United States, who timed 16.99.

    Jerrold Mangliwan

    Yuki Oya of Japan settled for the silver with a clocking of 17.18, followed by Leonardo De Jesus Perez Juarez of Mexico with a personal best of 17.44 seconds.

    The 41-year-old Mangliwan, who was the flag bearer in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, finished sixth in the 1500m – T52 race after he was disqualified in the 400m event due to lane infringement.

    Mangliwan’s event was the last for the Philippines in this edition of the Paralympic Games.

