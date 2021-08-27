Jerrold Mangliwan disqualified from Paralympics T52-400m race

THE Philippines' Jerrold Mangliwan was disqualified in the final of the men’s 400 meters – T52 after crossing the line in fifth place in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night.

The 41-year-old Magliwan registered a clocking of 1:00.80 in the final, fifth best in the race won by Tomoki Sato of Japan who took the gold medal with a time 55.39 seconds.

Organizers, however, stated that Mangliwan was disqualified after the race under WPA (World Para Athletics) 18.5a, a rule that bars competitors for stepping out of their lane.

It was an unfortunate result for Mangliwan, who actually broke his personal best in the race before he was disqualified.

Isaiah Rigo of the United States also suffered the same fate as Mangliwan as he was disqualified due to the same WPA 18.5a.

The Filipino wheelchair racer reached the final of the men’s 400m – T52 after registering the seventh-best clocking in the heats on Friday morning.

Mangliwan, the flag-bearer of the Philippines in the opening ceremony, posted seventh-place finish in the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Thrilling finish

His personal best remains at 1:02.17.

In a thrilling finish, Sato dethroned Raymond Martin of the US by just 0.2 of a second. Hirokazu Ueyonabaru of Japan settled for the bronze with a time of 59.95 seconds.

