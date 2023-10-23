Gawilan, Bejino capture PH's first two medals in Asian Para Games

ERNIE Gawilan and Gary Bejino got Team Philippines on the medal tally on Monday in the first official day of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Team Philippines Asian Para Games results October 23

Gawilan captured the Philippines’ first medal in the Games after finishing third in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7 with a time of two minutes, 52.82 seconds in the event held at the HOC Aquatics Center.

Bejino followed suit shortly after Gawilan’s podium finish, placing third in the men’s 100m freestyle S6 with a clocking of 1:12.76.

Gawilan salvaged a medal in one of the three events that he won gold in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta, Indonesia five years ago. Two Chinese bets Huang Xianquan and Yang Huaqiang took the gold and silver respectively with times of 2:43.84 and 2:50.73.

The 32-year-old Gawilan is also defending his title in the 400m freestyle and the 100m backstroke.

Bejino duplicated his 2018 finish, with China’s Luo Jinbiao setting a new Asian Para Games record with a time of 1:08.18. Jia Hongguang of China got the silver with a clocking of 1:08.93.

Bejino secured a medal after finishing fourth among the finalists in the heats.

