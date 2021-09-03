Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bejino places last among 20 swimmers in men's 100m backstroke-S6

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    50m backstroke swimming S2 Tokyo Paralympics
    Athletes prepare to compete at Men's 50m Backstroke - S2 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
    PHOTO: AP

    GARY Bejino landed last among 20 swimmers in the men’s 100m backstroke – S6, his final event in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday morning.

    Bejino finished last in Heat 2 with a clocking of one minute, 28.27 seconds. His time is 14.27 behind Jia Hongguang of China, the top-ranked swimmer in all the three heats.

    Also making it to the medal round in the final day of competitions in swimming are Matias de Andrade of Argentina (1:14.38), Dino Sinovcic of Croatia (1:16.74), Wang Jingang of China (1:18.20), Yang Hong of China (1:18.57), Thijs van Hofweegen of Netherlands (1:20.26), Laurent Chardard of France (1:20.58), and David Sanchez Sierra of Spain (1:21.14).

    In his events during this edition of the Paralympics, the 25-year-old Bejino placed last among 13 swimmers in the men’s 400m freestyle – S6, 14th in the men’s 50m butterfly – S6, and 17th in the men’s 400m individual medley – SM6.

