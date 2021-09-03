Bejino places last among 20 swimmers in men's 100m backstroke-S6

GARY Bejino landed last among 20 swimmers in the men’s 100m backstroke – S6, his final event in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday morning.

Gary Bejino in Tokyo Paralympics

Bejino finished last in Heat 2 with a clocking of one minute, 28.27 seconds. His time is 14.27 behind Jia Hongguang of China, the top-ranked swimmer in all the three heats.

Also making it to the medal round in the final day of competitions in swimming are Matias de Andrade of Argentina (1:14.38), Dino Sinovcic of Croatia (1:16.74), Wang Jingang of China (1:18.20), Yang Hong of China (1:18.57), Thijs van Hofweegen of Netherlands (1:20.26), Laurent Chardard of France (1:20.58), and David Sanchez Sierra of Spain (1:21.14).

PHOTO: PSC / AP

In his events during this edition of the Paralympics, the 25-year-old Bejino placed last among 13 swimmers in the men’s 400m freestyle – S6, 14th in the men’s 50m butterfly – S6, and 17th in the men’s 400m individual medley – SM6.

