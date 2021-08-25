Gary Bejino first to see action for Team Philippines in Tokyo Paralympics

GARY Bejino will be the first Filipino campaigner to see action in the Tokyo Paralympics as he competes in the men’s SM6 200-meter individual medley at the Aquatic Centre on Thursday.

Gold medalist in the Asean Para Games in the 2015 Singapore and 2017 Malaysia editions Bejino is racing in lane No. 7 in the second of three mid-morning heats.

The top eight overall finishers in the heats will enter the finals scheduled at later in the day.

“Medyo kinakabahan po kasi ako ang unang sasabak sa atin pero kaya pong labanan,” said the 23-year-old Bejino, who was electrocuted at the age of seven that left his entire body badly burnt and prompted attending doctors to amputate his right arm and left leg.

Gary Bejino and other members of Team Philippines to the Tokyo Games

Powerlifter Achelle Guion, who was scheduled to compete on Thursday, was not able to make the trip after testing positive for COVID 19.

Ernie Gawilan, who bagged gold and silver medals in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, is set to compete in the men’s SM7 200-meter individual medley event on Friday.

Coach Tony Ong said Bejino and Gawilan did 60 laps on Tuesday and practiced their dives on Wednesday.

