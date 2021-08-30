GARY Bejino finished 14th out of 16 swimmers in the men’s 50m butterfly-S6 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Monday morning.

Bejino placed seventh in Heat 1 with a time of 36.14 seconds, way off the pace for a top eight and a finals seat.

The Filipino paraswimmer returned to the pool on Monday after placing last among 17 competitors in the men’s 200m individual medley-S6 last Thursday to open hostilities for Team Philippines in the Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old Bejino still has two events – the men’s 400m freestyle-S6 on Thursdayu and the men’s 100m backstroke on Friday.

Wang Jingang of China topped the heats with a time of 30.81 seconds. Also seeing action in the final are Nelson Crispin Corzo of Colombia, Jia Hongguang of China, David Sanchez Sierra of Spain, Laurent Chardard of France, Melone de Oliveira of Brazil, Yerzhan Salimgereyev of Kazakhstan, and Rojas Cabrera Ay of Spain.

Continue reading below ↓

Gary Bejino

PHOTO: AP / PSC

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.