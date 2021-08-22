Tokyo Paralympics-bound athlete, coaches positive for Covid-19

THE Philippine Paralympic Committee bared on Sunday that some officials, coaches, and a para-athlete in the delegation bound for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games have tested positive of COVID-19.

In a statement released on Sunday, PPC president Mike Barredo said the afflicted members of the delegation are currently in isolation just two days after the Paralympic Games is set to open in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The identities of the positive cases were withheld.

“It is unfortunate for us to inform the public that some officials, coaches, and a para-athlete of our Philippine delegation bound for Tokyo to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games have tested positive for COVID-19,” Barredo said.

Positive cases left behind

The para-athlete, coaches, and officials tested positive in Manila and were left behind when the rest of the Philippine delegation left for Japan on Sunday.

The other members of the team have already cleared protocols, both in Manila and in Tokyo, sources said.

“They are currently isolated pursuant to health protocols to contain the virus and to aid them in their recovery,” said Barredo.

Barredo is still hopeful that Team Philippines will put on a respectable showing in Tokyo despite the early setback.

“Despite this setback, we are confident that our athletes will give their best in the pursuit of their Paralympic dreams and to bring honor and glory to our country,” said Barredo.

