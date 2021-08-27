Gawilan finishes 9th, misses final in men's 200m IM-SM7 of Paralympics

ERNIE Gawilan placed ninth out of 13 swimmers in the men’s 200-meter individual medley – SM7 on Friday in the 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Ernie Gawilan in Paralympics 200M IM

Gawilan clocked two minutes, 50.49 seconds in his first event of this year’s Para Games, but missed a spot in the final by 8.06 seconds over eighth placer Pipo Carlomagno of Argentina in the S7 category, swimmers which have limited leg function.

The 30-year-old Gawilan, the Philippines’ first gold medalist in the Asean Para Games in 2018, will next compete in the men’s 400m freestyle – S7 on Sunday at 9:07 a.m. (8:07 a.m. Manila time)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mark Malyar of Israel topped the heats with a time of 2:32.86. Also making it to the final are Inaki Basiloff of Argentina, Andrii Trusov of Ukraine, Evan Austin of United States, CD Serrano Zarate of Colombia, Christian Sadie of Russia, Rudy Garcia-Tolson of United States, and Carlomagno.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.