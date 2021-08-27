Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 27
    Para Sports

    Gawilan finishes 9th, misses final in men's 200m IM-SM7 of Paralympics

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Olympic Information Services

    ERNIE Gawilan placed ninth out of 13 swimmers in the men’s 200-meter individual medley – SM7 on Friday in the 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

    Ernie Gawilan in Paralympics 200M IM

    Gawilan clocked two minutes, 50.49 seconds in his first event of this year’s Para Games, but missed a spot in the final by 8.06 seconds over eighth placer Pipo Carlomagno of Argentina in the S7 category, swimmers which have limited leg function.

    The 30-year-old Gawilan, the Philippines’ first gold medalist in the Asean Para Games in 2018, will next compete in the men’s 400m freestyle – S7 on Sunday at 9:07 a.m. (8:07 a.m. Manila time)

    ernie gawilan

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Mark Malyar of Israel topped the heats with a time of 2:32.86. Also making it to the final are Inaki Basiloff of Argentina, Andrii Trusov of Ukraine, Evan Austin of United States, CD Serrano Zarate of Colombia, Christian Sadie of Russia, Rudy Garcia-Tolson of United States, and Carlomagno.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Olympic Information Services

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again