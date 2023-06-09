Bernardo wins sixth gold as PH surpasses last year's Asean Para Games haul

THE Philippine para chess team came up with a massive haul on Thursday in the 12th Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to help the delegation surpass their previous output last year.

Darry Bernardo wins 6th gold in Asean Para Games

Darry Bernardo continued his winning ways in grabbing the men’s individual and team B2B3 gold medals with Arman Subaste and Menandro Redor to cap his campaign with six titles, the most by any Filipino athlete in this year’s biennial meet.

The Philippines closed the day with 34 gold medals, eclipsing the 27 it won in 2022 in Indonesia.

Cheyzer Mendoza also took home the women’s individual blitz and team PI titles with Cheryl Angot and Jean-Lee Nacita, bringing her gold medals to five.

Sander Severino grabbed a pair of gold medals on Thursday with victories in the men’s individual and team PI para shess with Felix Aguilera and Henry Lopez.

Andrei Kuizon matched the country’s output in Indonesia last year when he won the 28th gold in the javelin throw F54.

Kuizon threw 19.03 meters in what was supposed to be a silver in the F54/F34 behind Vietnam’s Vivan Tung, who had a 21.33, before organizers decided to separate the two classifications.

“Nag-decide ang TIC (organizer) na ibigay ang gold kay Andrei. Meron na kami papel na pinadala nila na nagpapatunay at nakuha na din namin gold medal niya,” said national track and field assistant coach Bernard Bren, speaking in behalf of head coach Joel Deriada.

Kuizon already had the shot put gold in his name prior to capturing the javelin throw crown.

Kuizon capped the athletics team’s campaign after finishing with a 10-10-11 gold-silver-bronze output.