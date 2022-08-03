Cendy Asusano tops shotput for second gold in Asean Para Games

CENDY Asusano bagged her second gold medal in the 11th Asean Para Games, topping the shotput F54 on Wednesday at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia.

Winner of the javelin on Monday, Asusano delivered another gold for the Philippines with a 5.65-meter throw on her fourth try, surpassing her old mark of 5.50 meters in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games.

Asusano bounced back from a disqualification from the discus throw on Tuesday due to a loose strap on the throwing chair.

“Nabawi ko po yong DQ ko kahapon. Kinalimutan ko po para hindi ma-stress. Praise God at nanalo naman po,” added Asusano, who swept all of her three events in KL five years ago.

Roland Sabido bagged silver and Arnel Aba added bronze to the country’s haul in the stint backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Sabido was second in the men’s 100-m backstroke S9 event, clocking one minute and 15.820 seconds at the Jatadiri Sports Complex in Semarang.

Cendy Asusano bags two gold medals from three events.

Aba bagged the bronze medal in the men’s 100-m butterfly S9 event in 1:23.40.

Also bagging bronze medals in athletics were King James Reyes in the men’s 1,500-meter T46 race and and Andy Avellana in men's High Jump T42/T63.

Table tennis likewise delivered a bronze through the Class 10 mixed doubles tandem of Pablo Catalan Jr. and Minnie Cadag, who took a 6-11, 8-11, 4-11 loss to Indonesia’s Komet Akbar and Aminah in the semifinals.

