ASEAN Para Games finally cancelled as funding woes hit PH hosting

THE 10th edition of the ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by the country has been scrapped all together.

Major General Osoth Bhavilai, president of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF), made the announcement in a letter dated May 8 and addressed to heads and secretary-general of various National Paralympic Committees (NPC).

Bhavilai cited the host country’s financial predicament for the cancellation of the biennial meet as the funds originally allocated for its staging has since been redirected to address the coronavirus pandemic cases in the Philippines.

Mike Barredo, chairman of the Philippine ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee informed the APSF last May 3 in a letter stating the decision of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to withdraw financial support to the hosting of the Para Games as per National Budget Circular 580 as government funds are now channeled in the country’s combat against the pandemic.

“In light of the decision of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), regretfully I would like to state that the 10th ASEAN Para Games would be cancelled officially,” said Bhavilai in his letter.

“Nevertheless, we (APSF) would like to thank the Philippines for all efforts taken prior to the Games for the preparation. We appreciate why such decision need to be made.”

The Philippines has the third most number of COVID-19 cases in the ASEAN region as of May 11 with 11,086.

Singapore still has the highest number with 21,707 followed by Indonesia with 13,112.

Bhavilai didn’t specifically mentioned when the next staging of the Para Games will be and which country is going to host.

“APSF would now be taking further steps to hold a virtual APSF Board of Governors meeting soon to facilitate discussion on the cancellation and the necessary steps moving forward,” part of Bhavilai’s letter read.

“We would update you all and provide details of the intended meeting soonest.”