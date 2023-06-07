Angel Otom bags fourth gold medal in 12th Asean Para Games

ANGEL Otom obtained a pair of gold medals on Wednesday to tally her fourth title in the 12th Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Angel Otom wins fourth gold in Asean Para Games

The 19-year-old Otom captured the women's 50m butterfly and freestyle S5 to become the athlete with the most gold medals for Team Philippines in this edition of the biennial meet.

The win in the 50m butterfly was also a new Games record when she clocked 47.33 seconds, erasing the 48.07 she herself set last year in Indonesia.

Otom won the freestyle gold with a time of 42.22 seconds.

Otom's double gold highlight a nine-gold haul that brought Team Philippines' output to 27, one shy of their output in Indonesia last year.

Also winning the gold on Wednesday where Darry Bernardo (men's individual rapid chess VI - B2B3), Cheyzer Mendoza (women's individual rapid chess VI B1), Evaristo Carbonel (discus throw F11 - athletics), Jerold Mangliwan (200m T52 - athletics), and Ernie Gawilan (200m individual medley SM7 - swimming).

Bernardo also captured the men's team standard chess B2B3 with Menand Roredor and Arman Subaste, while Mendoza also had a gold in the women's team standard B1 with Cheryl Angot and Fe Mangayamyam.