Dumapong-Ancheta's heart breaks as Jinky Guion misses Paralympics

ACHELLE "Jinky" Guion was supposed to be in Tokyo right now for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The 49-year-old powerlifter was set to compete in her second Paralympic Games after London 2012. That was until she contacted COVID-19 and forced her out of the competition.

It was a heartbreaking news for Guion to take, and expectedly that sadness is shared by her fellow para athletes.

Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta on Achelle Guion

"Ang sakit," shared Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta in a recent Spin Sidelines guesting. "Nung na-test siya, nagkausap kami at wala akong magawa kundi makinig sa kanya, to let her cry and let it all out."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Guion had high hopes in Tokyo, all the more after winning the silver medal in the women's -45 kg event in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

She actually earned her ticket to Tokyo through a bi-partite invitation which made her the 10th entrant in the women's -45 kg event.

Unfortunately, that golden chance was robbed from Guion even before she could leave the country.

"Alam ko kung gaano yung sinakripisyo niya. Nag-leave siya ng work niya to concentrate on her trainings tapos biglang yun lang," said Dumapong-Ancheta, who was the country's first ever Paralympics medalist after taking home bronze in Sydney 2000 and a teammate of Guion in the powerlifting team.

"Nung nangyari yun, talagang hagulgol kami. I didn't know how to comfort her. It's not her fault, but what can we do? Asymptomatic sila and they were very confident na wala silang nararamdaman. Nakakagulat talaga at miski ako naiiyak para sa kanya."

Continue reading below ↓

Guion, together with her coach Antonio "Tony" Taguibao and chef de mission Francis "Kiko" Diaz tested positive and all were forced to miss the trip to Japan, a disappointing development all the more as the Filipino para athletes all hoped to sustain the momentum started by their able-bodied counterparts in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The women's -45 kg powerlifting competition was held on Thursday, with Nigeria's Latifat Tijani carrying 107 kg to cop the gold medal.

China's Cui Zhe took home the silver medal, while Poland's Justyna Kozdryk got the bronze.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As difficult the situation was for Guion, Dumapong-Ancheta knew better to give her teammate words of encouragement as the Philippine powerlifting team turn their attention to the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and possibly, the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

"Sabi ko sa kanya, iiyak mo lang. Don't worry, marami pang competitions. Siguro it's not meant to be. That will help us move on," she said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.