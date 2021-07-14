Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 14
    Para Sports

    Achelle Guion is sixth PH athlete in Tokyo Paralympic Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    ACHELLE Guion became the sixth Philippine para athlete to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

    The Philippine Paralympic Committee through chief of mission Kiko Diaz confirmed that Guion received a bi-partite approval to compete in the para powerlifting.

    Bi-partite invitations explained

    Bi-partite invitations are given by the International Paralympic Committee to ensure participation of athletes who may not have joined in qualifying tournaments due to extraordinary circumstances, athletes who may have higher needs, among others.

    The Paralympic Games will be from August 24 to September 5.

    This will actually be Guion’s second Paralympic stint, having seen action in the 2012 London Games.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Para powerlifter Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta bagged the first-ever medal of the Philippines in the Paralympics after winning a bronze in 2000 in Sydney.

      Guion won a silver medal in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta in the -45 kilogram class.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again