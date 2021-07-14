Achelle Guion is sixth PH athlete in Tokyo Paralympic Games

ACHELLE Guion became the sixth Philippine para athlete to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Philippine Paralympic Committee through chief of mission Kiko Diaz confirmed that Guion received a bi-partite approval to compete in the para powerlifting.

Bi-partite invitations explained

Bi-partite invitations are given by the International Paralympic Committee to ensure participation of athletes who may not have joined in qualifying tournaments due to extraordinary circumstances, athletes who may have higher needs, among others.

The Paralympic Games will be from August 24 to September 5.

This will actually be Guion’s second Paralympic stint, having seen action in the 2012 London Games.

Para powerlifter Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta bagged the first-ever medal of the Philippines in the Paralympics after winning a bronze in 2000 in Sydney.

Guion won a silver medal in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta in the -45 kilogram class.

