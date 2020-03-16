PH hosting of 10th Asean Para Games moved to October 3 to 9

THE 10th Asean Para Games which the Philippines is hosting has been moved to October 3-9, 2020 as confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise.

The decision was made following an emergency meeting via video conference of the Asean Para Sports Federation Board of Governors led by Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo.

The APSF said the 10th Asean Para Games will be held on the new dates on the condition that the COVID-19 is already under control or no longer a threat to humans.

“APSF is adhering strictly to the guidelines and preventive measures stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and health authorities to help contain the pandemic in the respective ASEAN nations to protect the health, welfare and safety of all participating athletes, officials and contingents,” said the APSF in a statement signed by secretary Osoth Bhavilai.

The Asean Para Games was supposed to be staged from March 21 to 27 with the bulk of the events to be held at the New Clark City, Clark, and Subic. But was postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

The APSF said it will be holding another meeting by the end of July to assess the COVID-19 situation in Southeast Asia and confirm if they will push through with the Asean Para Games on the new dates.

“This is to adhere to the regulation that the host notifies APSF at least 60 days before the commencement of the Games to allow time for the APSF Coordination Committee to inspect Games facilities and the host’s readiness,” said the APSF.