DepEd clarifies Palarong Pambansa not included in postponed national events

THE Department of Education (DepEd) clarified on Tuesday evening it will not be postponing the 2020 Palarong Pambansa due to the novel corona virus.

The DepEd made the clarification after Education secretary Leonor Briones was quoted in news outlets during the Senate inquiry on Tuesday that the Palaro will be postponed due to the hazards of the corona virus.

In its Facebook page, the DepEd said it will issue a memorandum with regards to details on the postponement of its national events in February such as the National Science and Technology Fair (NSTF), the National Festival of Talents (NFOT), and the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC).

Such events will be postponed but the Palaro is not covered as it will be held in May.

"We reiterate that the Palarong Pambansa is not included in the list since it will officially open by May this year," said the DepEd.

Marikina City is hosting this year's Palaro in lieu of Mindoro, which begged off due to the effect of typhoon Tisoy