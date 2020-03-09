Marikina begs off from Palaro hosting after first confirmed COVID-19 case

MARIKINA City has cancelled its hosting of the 2020 Palarong Pambansa due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the local government announced on its official website on Monday.

Marikina mayor Marcy Teodoro made the decision following a meeting with Department of Education officials, City Hall officials, and teachers on Monday.

The cancellation by the organizing LGU also came after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city. In the statement on Marikina’s website, Teodoro said the cancellation was made in order to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease that has gripped several nations.

The DepEd has yet to issue its own statement on Marikina’s decision on the Palaro, which was supposed to be held from May 1 to 9.

Prior to the decision, Marikina has been beefing up its preparations for the Palaro including renovations at the Marikina Sports Center.

Teodoro has ordered the contact tracing and containment measures, as well as the city-wide disinfection measures in all schools as well as public places.