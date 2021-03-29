Online NCAA competitions on track even as NCR goes back to ECQ

NCAA plans for Season 96 remain on track despite the coronavirus situation.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo said that the status remains the same for the league despite the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces being placed under enhanced community quarantine anew.

"Ganoon pa rin tayo. Mas safe talaga sa online," he told Spin.ph.

The NCAA is looking to open its 96th season in the first week of May in its new broadcast partner GMA and holding only online competitions.

Among the disciplines which are a lock to be contested are online chess and taekwondo, including poomsae.

Meanwhile, basketball and volleyball are still expected to be held, albeit in a "stay-at-home, skills-based" competitions.

"Yun yung statement na gustong palabasin ng NCAA dito, na we want to rise up stronger," Calvo said.

