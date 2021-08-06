Yuka Saso moves up leaderboard after a 67 but Bianca slips

TOKYO - Yuka Saso of the Philippines birdied her last two holes to score a four-under 67 in the third round of the women's golf competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Friday.

After an opening-round of 74 that was spotty at best and an up-and-down 68 in Day Two, Saso, 20, finally unleashed the form that won her a historic US Women's Open in a round marked by five birdies against a lone bogey.

The two closing birdies - on the 8th and 9th holes after she teed off in the backnine - pulled her up 15 spots from joint 34th at the start of the day to a tie for 19th place on four-under 209, although still far off the scorching 15-under par pace set by American Nelly Korda in the unfinished third round.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bianca Pagdanganan got as low as 3-under for the day and 5-under for the tournament, but a pair of double bogeys on the backnine and another bogey on No. 15 pulled her back down the 60-woman field.

A final-hole birdie salvaged for her a second-straight 71 and a share of 29th place with two others at 209 with more than half the field yet to come in.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Saso was among those who teed off from No. 10 as tournament officials moved to finish the round early because of the threat of a typhoon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.