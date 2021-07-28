Why Margielyn Didal was in a wheelchair upon PH arrival

AMIDST the fanfare of Hidilyn Diaz’s return to the country, skateboarding Margielyn Didal also arrived in Manila following her respectable campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Didal was part of the plane that had Diaz along with her team as well as fellow weightlifter Elreen Ando on Wednesday night. She, however, needed the assistance of a wheelchair in order to move at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Why was Margielyn Didal on a wheelchair?

Apparently, the 22-year-old Didal suffered an ankle injury during the women’s street competition in which she was able to reach the finals despite being hurt. This explains why Didal was hobbling following one of the routines that she executed in the competition.

Didal finished at seventh, putting on a gallant stand against the world’s best in the competition won by 13-year-old Nomiji Nishiya of Japan.

Didal also became a fan favorite at the Olympics with her charisma and infectious smile that endeared her not only in the Philippines but also the rest of the world.

Also arriving on Wednesday was Didal's fellow Cebuana Ando, who also finished at seventh in the women’s -64kg category at aged 21.

