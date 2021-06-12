Weightlifter Elreen Ando earns spot in Tokyo Olympics

ELREEN Ando has qualified for the weightlifting competitions of the Tokyo Olympics, according to the International Weightlifting Federation.

Ando met the IWF Absolute Continental Ranking for Asia in the women’s 64 kilogram category to join Hidilyn Diaz as the Philippine representatives in Tokyo.

She becomes the Philippines' 11th entry to the Tokyo Games.

Pole Vaulter EJ Obiena was first to gain an Olympic spot, while also set to compete in the Tokyo Games are world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno, and world champion Nesthy Petecio, 2016 taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, rower Chris Nievares and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

Ando was among the 13 weightlifters that confirmed for the Olympics in her category, including the top eight in the world in Loredana-Elena Toma of Russia, Mercedes Isabel Perez Tigrero of Colombia, Maude Charron of Canada, Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes of Ecuador, Sarah Davis of Great Britain, Giorgia Bordignon of Italy, Wen-Huei Chen of Chinese Taipei, and Marina De La Caridad Rodriguez Mitjan of Cuba.

Continue reading below ↓

As part of determining the Olympic qualifiers, the IWF obtained Absolute Continental Ranking or the next best weightlifter from each continent with Ando taking the slot for Asia being ranked No. 12 in the world.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Also taking the Absolute Continental Ranking are world No. 8 Nuray Levent of Turkey for Europe, No. 13 Kiana Rose Elliott of Australia for Oceania, No. 14 Chaima Rahmouni of Tunisia for Africa, and Sema Nancy Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua for Pan America.

One more spot will be determined by the IWF.

The 22-year-old Ando started her year by capturing two silvers and one bronze in the Asian Weightlifting Championship last March.

Ando captured a silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games last year.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.