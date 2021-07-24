Top seed Jang Jun too much for Pinoy jin Kurt Barbosa

KURT Barbosa was overwhelmed by top seed Jang Jun of Korea, 26-6, in the men’s -58kg division of the Tokyo Olympics taekwondo competitions at the Makahuri Messe Hall A on Saturday.

Barbosa's now has to make it through repechage to get a shot at a medal.

Jang began the bout with a turning kick to the body, then zoomed to a 12-0 lead in the first round before Barbosa finally scored to end the round at 12-1.

The much-taller Jang continued his dominance at the start of the second round with another kick to the head, and the 2019 world champion was up, 24-6, entering the third.

The third round was brief with a kick to the body ending the bout via points gap.

Barbosa is the first Filipino jin in the Olympics since Tshomlee Go and Mary Antoinette Rivero competed in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Workers place plastic partitions on the podium for the media conference at Makuhari Hall Messe

PHOTO: AP

