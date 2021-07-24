Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jul 24
    Olympics

    Top seed Jang Jun too much for Pinoy jin Kurt Barbosa

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago

    KURT Barbosa was overwhelmed by top seed Jang Jun of Korea, 26-6, in the men’s -58kg division of the Tokyo Olympics taekwondo competitions at the Makahuri Messe Hall A on Saturday.

    Barbosa's now has to make it through repechage to get a shot at a medal.

    Jang began the bout with a turning kick to the body, then zoomed to a 12-0 lead in the first round before Barbosa finally scored to end the round at 12-1.

    The much-taller Jang continued his dominance at the start of the second round with another kick to the head, and the 2019 world champion was up, 24-6, entering the third.

    The third round was brief with a kick to the body ending the bout via points gap.

    Barbosa is the first Filipino jin in the Olympics since Tshomlee Go and Mary Antoinette Rivero competed in the 2008 Beijing Games.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Tokyo Taekwondo

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Workers place plastic partitions on the podium for the media conference at Makuhari Hall Messe

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again