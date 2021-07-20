Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 20
    Olympics

    COVID-19 cases in Tokyo Olympics rise to 71 ahead of opening

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TOKYO — An American gymnast and a Czech beach volleyball player were added to the tally on Tuesday of people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

    Tokyo Olympics organizers said 71 people have now tested positive. The total includes 31 people among the tens of thousands of international visitors expected in Japan to compete or work at the Games, which open Friday.

    Positive tests for United States gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker and Czech team member Ondřej Perušič were announced Monday. Eaker was at a training camp in Chiba prefecture and Perušič stayed at the Olympic Village in Tokyo Bay.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Tokyo Olympics

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Olympic quarantie

      Both went into 14-day quarantine, organizers said. That period includes all three of Perušič's scheduled games with playing partner David Schweiner.

      A new case among 13 added to the official total Tuesday includes a "games-concerned personnel" — a category including team officials and sports staffers — in Tokyo who is not staying at the village.

      Other newly reported cases scattered across Japan include Games contractors and a volunteer.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again