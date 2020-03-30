Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 30
    Olympics

    Tokyo Games chief expects to discuss Olympics schedule with Thomas Bach this week

    by stephen wade, ap
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic President Yoshiro Mori said on Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates and other details for the rescheduled games next year.

    The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    "I anticipate speaking to President Bach this week," Mori said, speaking at the opening of an organizing committee executive board meeting. "He tends to call me directly, and that puts me in trouble because I don't have good command of English."

    Continue reading below ↓

    Mori has repeatedly said the Olympics will be held no later than next summer and many reports suggest it will be in the same July-August slot.

    This year's games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on August 9. The corresponding weeks next year would mean a July 23 opening ceremony.

    "Opinions on both sides have been compiled, whether spring or summer," Mori said. "There are opinions for both options and they both have advantages and disadvantages that are being compared and then will be decided."

    Continue reading below ↓

    After holding out for weeks, local organizers and the IOC last week postponed under pressure from athletes, national Olympic bodies, and sports federations.

    The decision on a date is expected to come quickly. The athletes are demanding it, and any reorganization revolves around a firm time slot.

    Both Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto have said the the cost of rescheduling will be "massive" — local reports suggest several billion dollars — with most of the expenses borne by Japanese taxpayers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again