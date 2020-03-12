Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial bags middleweight gold in Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago

    EUMIR Felix Marcial added icing on the cake by winning the middleweight gold in the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament early Thursday in Amman, Jordan.

    The Filipino pug eked out a 3-2 decision against Abilkham Amankul of Kazakhstan in the 75kg final at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall.

    The gold capped a successful campaign for Marcial, who earlier booked a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the semifinals.

    Hours earlier, Irish Magno also joined Marcial in the Tokyo Games when she won her box-off against Sumaiya Qosimova ng Tajekistan, 5-0, in the women's flyweight.

    Not as fortunate was Carlo Paalam, who lost a 4-1 decision against Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in a similar box-off in men's flyweight.

