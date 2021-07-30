Italian who's 5-foot-8, kilos heavier stands as a giant hurdle for Petecio

TOKYO - Just four years ago in the Rio Olympic Games, Irma Testa struggled against stronger opponents in the 60-kilogram lightweight division and failed to reach the medal rounds as an 18 year old.

Now she has made history by assuring the Italy's first Olympic medal in women's boxing - as a featherweight.

“Featherweight is best for me,” Testa said after a 5-0 win over Canada's Caroline Veyre sent her through to the semifinals. “Every opponent and girl is very strong, but I feel better with myself. It’s very different. I'm very grateful.”

At 5-foot-8 and 60 kilograms, she now stands as a giant hurdle to Nesthy Petecio's bid to become the second flagbearer after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz to give the Philippines a gold medal in this quadrennial conclave.

When the two face off at 1:40 p.m. (12:40 p.m. Manila time) at the Kokugikan Arena, the 5-foot-2 Petecio will be facing a fighter a full head taller than her and so used to going toe to toe with opponents much, much bigger and heavier.

Philippine coach Don Abnett, however, isn't too worried, pointing out that Petecio had cut down another giant in these Games in Chinese-Taipei's world No. 1 Lin Yu-ting who is just slightly shorter than Testa at 5-7.

Abnett assured Petecio will climb the ring with a good strategy, mostly as a counter puncher.

"Yeah, we have a game plan on the next fight," the Aussie coach said. "The Italian girl weighs 60 kilos, and she’s similar with the Taipei girl but she hooks and sways back. So we’re gonna take a counter act move.

"But I’m comfortable with Nesthy’s performance."

Silver lining

As it is, Petecio has already ended Philippine boxing's 21-year drought at the Olympics. But a victory over the Italian giant will assure Petecio of matching the silver-medal finishes of Anthony Villanueva in the 1964 Games in Tokyo and Mansueto 'Onyok' Velasco in 1992 in Los Angeles.

Also climbing the ring on Saturday is young flyweight Carlo Paalam, who guns for a place in the quarterfinals when he takes on Mohamed Flessi - an experienced Algerian who fights in the World Series of Boxing pro series.

To have a shot at beating the 31-year old veteran, Abnett said Paalam must box and move as well as he did in an opening victory over Ireland's Brendan Irvine. If he does that, the Aussie coach believes the 23-year old has a chance.

"[Carlo's] gonna get moving, similar to the game plan that he did in his last fight, he probably just continue with that," said the national coach. "If it’s working, then we won’t change it." - With reports from AP

