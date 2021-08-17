Thanksgiving mass set after Philippines’ best Olympic campaign

A THANKSGIVING mass will be held on Wednesday at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Tagaytay City after the country’s successful campaign in the Tokyo Games.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, silver medalists Neshty Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial are expected to attend the 11 a.m. Holy Mass to be officiated by Cavite Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista.

Only the medalists and their coaches and a handful Philippine Olympic Committee and national sports association officials will be joining the ceremony because of travel restrictions under the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal, in the women’s -55 kgs of weightlifting in Tokyo, to spark what turned out as the Philippines most successful Olympic campaign in close to a century.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Boxers Petecio and Paalam clinched silver medals in women’s featherweight and men’s flyweight, and Marcial bagged bronze in the men’s middleweight to account for a four-medal haul from a 19-athlete delegation.

“We wish to thank the Almighty for our success in the Tokyo Olympics. First and foremost, we look at the medals as gifts from God,” POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

The boxers and coaches arrived a day after the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Aug. 8 and served compulsory quarantines at the Summit Ridge in Tagaytay and Hotel Sofitel in Pasay City.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.