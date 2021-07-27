KIYOMI Watanabe absorbed a shocking loss against Cristina Cabana Perez when the Spanish judoka needed only 38 seconds to beat her Filipina opponent in the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan.

Perez countered the 24-year-old Watanabe’s early attack, putting her into submission hold for an ippon to conclude the match.

The Fil-Japanese judoka was visibly disappointed with the quick end to her women’s -63kg round-of-32 defeat during her Olympic debut.

Kiyomi Watanabe

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

