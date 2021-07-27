Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 27
    Olympics

    Spanish judoka beats Fil-Japanese Kiyomi Watanabe in Round of 32

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Kiyomi Watanabe of Philippines {blue) battles Cristina Cabana Perez of Spain.
    PHOTO: AP

    KIYOMI Watanabe absorbed a shocking loss against Cristina Cabana Perez when the Spanish judoka needed only 38 seconds to beat her Filipina opponent in the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday at the Nippon Budokan.

    Perez countered the 24-year-old Watanabe’s early attack, putting her into submission hold for an ippon to conclude the match.

    The Fil-Japanese judoka was visibly disappointed with the quick end to her women’s -63kg round-of-32 defeat during her Olympic debut.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Kiyomi Watanabe

      Kiyomi Watanabe

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Kiyomi Watanabe of Philippines {blue) battles Cristina Cabana Perez of Spain.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again