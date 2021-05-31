Poland tops men's tilt, US rules women's side in 3x3 Olympic qualifying

POLAND, Netherlands, and Latvia on the men's side and the US, France and Japan in the women's division earned tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after their stellar performances in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Michael Hicks powered Poland with a thrilling 20-18 semifinal win over Latvia, before Arvin Slagter steered the Netherlands to a shocking 21-13 trouncing of France.

Latvia did catch the last bus as Tournament MVP and world no. 1 Nauris Miezis lifted the Latvian side to a 21-15 win over France in the third-place game.

The three nations will join Serbia, China, the Russian Olympic Committee, and hosts Japan in the men's tournament in the quadrennial games this July.

Meanwhile, Marie-Eve Paget drained the game-winning drive to carry world No. 1 France to a thrilling 15-14 semis win over Japan, before the US completed its 6-0 run with a 21-13 trouncing of Spain behind WNBA stars Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Tournament MVP Stephanie Mawuli saved the day for Japan as her drive pushed Japan to a 20-18 overtime win over Spain in the third-place game.

China, the Russian Olympic Committee, Romania and Mongolia will join the three countries in the distaff side in Tokyo.

One more spot in the men's and women's tournament are still up for grabs in the Fiba 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary on June 4 to 6.

It was a tough outing for the men's 3x3 teams of the United States, ranked no. 2 in the world, as the team of Joey King, Robbie Hummel, Kareem Maddox, and Dominique Jones were booted in the quarterfinals after a 21-16 loss to Netherlands.

World no. 3 Slovenia also suffered the same fate as the squad fell to Poland, 21-16, in the men's quarters.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 also struggled in the tourney as the quartet of Joshua Munzon, CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, and Santi Santillan went winless in Pool C and finished dead-last among the 20 teams in the men's category.

No. 4 Netherlands and no. 6 Italy on the women's division also bombed out of the competition as they failed to make it through to the knockout rounds.