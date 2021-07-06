Rudy Gobert leads French squad in Tokyo Olympics

THREE-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert banner the 12-man roster for France in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The French Federation of Basketball unveiled its roster a little over two weeks before the quadrennial games as Les Bleus feature five NBA players on its roster.

Also joining the Utah Jazz center are Los Angeles Clippers veteran Nicolas Batum, Boston Celtics shooter Evan Fournier, Brooklyn Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina.

Seven of the players which helped France win the bronze medal in the 2019 Fiba World Cup are back.

Also part of the Vincent Collet-mentored squad are Nando De Colo (Fenerbahce), Vincent Poirier (Real Madrid), Andrew Albicy (Gran Canaria), the ASVEL trio of Guerschon Yabusele, Thomas Heurtel, and Moustapha Fall, and Petr Cornelie (Elan Béarnais).

France is bracketed in Group A, where it will face defending Olympic gold medalist United States, as well as Iran and Czech Republic.

Les Bleus have never finished in the Olympic podium since their silver medal finish in the 2000 Sydney Games behind Laurent Sciarra, Antoine Rigaudeau, and Frederic Weis.

