NORTHPORT team owner Mikee Romero just raised the ante for all Filipino Olympic medalists in Tokyo, including the country’s first ever gold medal winner.

The most senior Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives announced he will be rewarding P3 million to the first Filipino who bags a gold medal in this year’s Olympiad which officially kicks off in the Japanese capital on Friday.

Subsequently, P2 million and P1 million will be given to the silver and bronze medalists, respectively, by Romero, a former PBA Board chairman who also previously served as president of the country’s shooting association.

Romero made the announcement in Tuesday’s PSA Forum online edition.

The latest financial reward further sweetened the pot for the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, who is bound to receive a total of P33 million – and counting – including the P10 million each to be given by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the MVP Sports Foundation, and the San Miguel Corporation through big boss Ramon S. Ang.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mikee Romero

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.