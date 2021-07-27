Remedy Rule reaches semis of women’s 200-meter butterfly

REMEDY Rule placed 15th among 16 competitors in the women’s 200-meter butterfly of the Tokyo Olympics but advanced to the semifinals due to lack of entries.

Rule finished last among six swimmers in Heat 2 after she clocked 2:12.23, with Zhang Yufei of China topping the heat and the qualifying with the time of 2:07.50.

Outright spot for Rule

But the 24-year-old Rule reached the semifinals even before she plunged into the pool as the event only drew 17 competitors.

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary also didn’t compete, allowing all the remaining swimmers to advance to the next round.

In entering the semifinals, Rule, 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist in the event, has another chance to break her own Philippine record of 2:09.58 she set last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.