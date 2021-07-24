Remedy Rule misses out on women’s 100-meter butterfly semis spot

REMEDY Rule failed to qualify in the semifinals of the women’s 100-meter butterfly after finishing 25th among 33 swimmers at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Remedy Rule misses semis

Rule placed second in Heat 2 with a clocking of 59.68 seconds but her effort was not enough to advance into the next phase.

The swimmers with the 16 best times advance to the semifinals.

Zhang Yufei of China and Emma McKeon of Australia registered the best time with 55.82 seconds, followed by defending champion Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden with a clocking of 56.18.

